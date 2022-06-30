A British documentary maker who filmed Donald Trump and his family in the weeks following his 2020 election defeat told the BBC he has been accused of being a British or US spy, and now has two armed guards who follow him everywhere.

Alex Holder has been ordered to give evidence to an investigation in Georgia which is looking at whether Trump pressured state officials to influence the 2020 election in the state.

The documentary series, Unprecedented, will be available to watch on Discovery+.