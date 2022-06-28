Fire Chief Charles Hood said his team was shocked to find "stacks of bodies" in an abandoned lorry in San Antonio, Texas.

"None of us come to work imagining that," he said.

Forty-six people were found dead in the lorry. Another 16, including four children, were taken to hospital.

The patients were suffering heat exhaustion, and Mr Hood described survivors being "hot to the touch".

There was no sign of water or air conditioning on the lorry.