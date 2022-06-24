Bulldozer crushes 100 seized vehicles in New York

Over 100 dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) were lined up and crushed by a bulldozer, in New York City.

They were just some of the 2,000 illegal vehicles that seized this year by the New York Police Department, under a promise from Mayor Eric Adams to eradicate the "nuisance" from city.

Dirt bikes and ATVs are designed for unpaved roads and it is illegal to ride them on the city's streets.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.