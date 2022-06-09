Who really shot Bobby Kennedy?

US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy was murdered in June 1968. It was less than five years after his older brother, President John F Kennedy, was also assassinated.

Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of the crime, but many - including Kennedy's friend Paul Schrade - suspect another gunman was involved.

Schrade was also shot that night and he’s been telling Witness History why he’s campaigning for the case to be reopened.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.