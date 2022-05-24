Chris Murphy on Texas school shooting: 'We have another Sandy Hook on our hands'
Speaking on the floor of the US Senate moments after news of the deadly Texas school shooting broke, Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy accused his colleagues of complacency and begged them to pass gun control legislation.
The 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in the state he represents shocked Americans. Twenty of the 26 victims in that attack, which was carried out by a 20-year-old, were between the ages of five and six.