Thousands of people have attended rallies across the US in support of abortion rights.

According to a leaked Supreme Court document the US Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs Wade - a 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

In New York, protestors walked across Brooklyn Bridge chanting pro-choice slogans, while in Washington DC, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court.

Rallies were also held in other major US cities like Los Angeles, Boston and Atlanta.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.