Roe v Wade: Thousands attend rallies in US cities to support abortion rights
Thousands of people have attended rallies across the US in support of abortion rights.
According to a leaked Supreme Court document the US Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe vs Wade - a 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.
In New York, protestors walked across Brooklyn Bridge chanting pro-choice slogans, while in Washington DC, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court.
Rallies were also held in other major cities like Los Angeles, Boston and Atlanta.