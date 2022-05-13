A beach house in North Carolina collapsed into the ocean after being struck by high winds and strong tides.

According to the US National Park Service, two unoccupied homes fell into the waves on the same day.

They were both located in the community of Rodanthe. The area around the collapsed houses is now closed off to the public.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.