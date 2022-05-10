Jim Green, who stepped down as Nasa's chief scientist in January, has told BBC News the agency's relationship with Russia must continue because "we need a place where we can work together in a peaceful way".

"There is no move afoot in the Nasa position not to continue that relationship," he told the Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur.

The head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, has said normal relations are impossible unless sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine are lifted.

