US Senators react to leaked draft opinion on abortion

A leaked draft opinion suggests a majority of Supreme Court Justices support overturning a 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

Senate minority leader and Republican Mitch McConnell said the leak is a pressure campaign to sway the court's decision, while majority leader and Democrat Chuck Schumer said Republicans were trying to "distract from the main issue".

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the document but said it did not represent the court's final decision.