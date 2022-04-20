I feel my mother's presence constantly - Prince Harry

Prince Harry has said that he feels his mother's presence constantly, particularly over the last two years since he moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan.

Speaking to the NBC News Today programme, the Duke of Sussex said he tells his children about "Grandma Diana", and has her photos in their house.

