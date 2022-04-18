US zoo celebrates 50 years of Giant pandas

The arrival of gift pandas to the US from China hits a 50-year mark at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington DC.

The arrival of giant pandas, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, marked the start of a decades-long giant panda programme in the US.

Following US president Richard Nixon's historic visit to China, China's former premier Zhou Enlai gifted the two pandas to the zoo.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.