Relatives of hostages killed in Syria remember their loved ones, as Islamic State jihadist El Shafee Elsheikh is found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by a US jury.

Mike Haines, brother of British aid worker David Haines, remembers the day he learned the news of his brother's death.

And Diane Foley, the mother of journalist James Foley, shares why her son would want her to face Elsheikh in court. She testified at the trial.

Interviews by Steve Swann and Nomia Iqbal