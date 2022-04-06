Karen Wells, Amir Locke's mother, said she was angered by the prosecutors' decision not to pursue criminal charges against a Minneapolis officer who fatally shoot 22-year-old Amir Locke in a no-knock raid in February.

"I am angry. I am mad. I am disgusted with Minneapolis, Minnesota," Ms Wells said.

Amir Locke was shot while he was sleeping on a couch as the police entered the property with a no-knock warrant. Locke was not the target of the warrant and was holding a gun for which he had a permit.

His death sparked protests in downtown Minneapolis and drew comparisons to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by the police in Kentucky during a no-knock raid.