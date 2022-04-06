Former US President Barack Obama could not help ribbing his old deputy on a return to the White House.

He got a lot of laughs by addressing President Joe Biden as "Vice-President", his title during the eight years of the Obama presidency from 2009-17.

Mr Obama joined Mr Biden as he signed an executive order to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.

