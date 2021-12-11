Watch the terrifying moment a driver gets hit by a tornado in Texas. The twister tosses his pick-up truck into the air and flips it over.

The storm chaser who filmed the scene says that moments later the car landed back on its wheels and the driver sped away, seemingly unscathed.

Several tornadoes hit the US state on Monday with more extreme weather forecast for Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Tuesday. Tornado warnings are in place across the region.