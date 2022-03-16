In an address to Congress, Ukraine's President Zelensky called on US President Biden to "be the leader of the world... to be the leader of peace".

Becoming emotional, the 45-year-old said he saw "no sense in life" if he could not prevent the death of more Ukrainian children and that it was his biggest concern.

