The BBC spoke to four black women about their experiences with pregnancy loss in the US healthcare system.

Miscarriage rates are 40% higher in black women compared to white women one study found.

After her own experience with loss, Erica McAfee founded Sisters in Loss to provide support after miscarriage and advocate for black maternal health.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this story visit sistersinloss.com.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.