Toddler tossed to safety from burning building

A brave father threw his three-year-old son from the second storey of a burning building. First responders on the ground caught the toddler and then his dad, who also had to jump to safety. Both are safe with only minor injuries. The fire started in an apartment on the third storey of the New Jersey apartment complex before spreading through the building. Fifty people were displaced by the blaze.

