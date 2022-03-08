Dr Nelya Melnitchouk has been watching Russia invade Ukraine from thousands of miles away while working at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

The Ukrainian-American doctor says she felt guilty that she wasn't on the ground to put her medical training to use.

But together with her colleague, Dr Eric Goralnick, she's helping train civilians in Ukraine on simple methods for treating traumatic wounds in order to reduce preventable deaths. The "Stop the Bleed" training videos, narrated in Ukrainian, are available on YouTube.