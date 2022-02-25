Biden: Putin 'chose war' and will bear consequences
Hours after Russia launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine, the US responded by implementing additional sanctions.
"Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences,'' US President Joe Biden said, describing the invasion as a premeditated attack without provocation, justification and necessity.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.