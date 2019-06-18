Why are black Americans being punished for their hair?

Many black Americans are embracing the natural curls and coils in their hair. But there’s been a backlash against black hairstyles in classrooms and companies across America.

Toddlers and teens have been kicked out of school because of their hair, while many adults face losing their jobs. We get to the root of why this kind of discrimination is so common - and legal - in the US and find out what it will take to stop it.

