Harlem mothers who lost sons to gun crime want more policing

As gun violence surges in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is rolling out a public safety plan that includes restoring a controversial anti-crime unit.

A group of mothers in Harlem who have lost their sons to gun violence support the mayor in bringing more police back on the streets, but others are concerned a tough-on-crime approach could roll back justice reform.

Reporting by Nada Tawfik

Filmed by Andrew Sarge Herbert

Produced and edited by Xinyan Yu