US announces full-blocking sanctions on Russia
US president Biden announced the first wave of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday after Moscow's order to deploy troops to eastern Ukraine. Vladimir Putin said on Monday he recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent states.
'Who in Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called 'countries', on territory that belong to his neighbours?" Mr Biden said. The sanctions on Russia's elites and financial institutions will cut off Russia from Western financing.