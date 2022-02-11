Protesters in Minneapolis are demanding justice after a no-knock warrant resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man during a police raid.

Bodycam video shows police entered the apartment and fired three shots in a matter of seconds. Andre Locke was not the target of the warrant and was armed with a gun for which he had a permit.

Police later arrested Locke's cousin in connection with the homicide investigation for which the warrant was issued.

By Michelle Mullen

