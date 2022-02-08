Ros Atkins on... the Canada truckers protest

Truck drivers blocking roads in protest against a vaccine mandate have brought the Canadian capital Ottawa to a virtual standstill.

The mayor has declared a state of emergency, announcing that the city is "losing this battle" and "completely out of control" after days of protests.

The convoy was formed against rules brought in last month that say truckers must be vaccinated to cross the US border, but it has broadened out to oppose other coronavirus rules too.

The BBC's Ros Atkins explains.