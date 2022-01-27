US Supreme Court: Biden confirms black woman will replace Breyer
US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer who announced his retirement after serving 27 years on America's top court.
Mr Biden said he will announce a replacement by the end of February, and confirmed his nominee will be a black woman.
Justice Breyer will remain on the court until June, so will be involved in rulings on a series of pivotal cases coming up on abortion, positive discrimination and gun rights.