Father on unvaccinated son's heart transplant denial

David Ferguson has said his son has "gone to the edge of death" to stick to his principles, after he was rejected for a heart transplant in part due to his vaccination status.

He told CBS News that DJ Ferguson was in dire need of a new heart. But the hospital says it is following policy.

Watch his interview, and also a doctor explaining why organs might not be offered to unvaccinated patients.

More on this story: Unvaccinated US patient denied a heart transplant

