Key moments from a rare Biden press conference

"You’ll always ask me the nicest questions." Biden read his ‘report card’ to the press on the eve of his anniversary as president of the United States. The press conference went on for almost two hours.

Despite being questioned on Covid responses, Afghanistan withdrawal, Russia’s threat on Ukraine, and his signature voting rights bill, he was confident and thought he did not over-promise in his first year.

He also slammed Republicans for not "getting into the game" in immigration and voting rights.