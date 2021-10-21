A US man, who has become the first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig, is "doing extremely well" after the procedure, according to his son.

David Bennett, 57, underwent the experimental seven-hour procedure as a "last choice", ​after being deemed ineligible for a human transplant.

Speaking outside the University of Maryland, Mr Bennett's son, David Bennett Jr., gave the BBC an update on his father's condition.