Moments after a plane made an emergency landing on train tracks, bystanders and police pulled the injured pilot out of the aircraft.

Footage captures the loud honks of an approaching train and the single-engine plane as it is shredded into pieces in the crash.

California police released the dramatic body camera footage of the moment. The pilot was transported to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries.

