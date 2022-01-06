Police officer Harry Dunn thought he might die on 6 January as an angry mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol.

A year on, he's still traumatised by his experiences on the frontline - and he's worried that many Americans refuse to believe the extent of the violence and racism he faced that day.

