Nigel Hammett was on a bus to Atlanta, Georgia, when he fell asleep in traffic. He woke to find the bus in the same spot - stranded by heavy snowfall.

He was one of many trapped by a snowstorm that caused major travel delays and power outages. Drivers conserved gas and waited for roads to be cleared overnight. Some abandoned their cars, leaving them to be towed rather than spend the night on the snowy highway.

Transportation officials are hoping to reopen the road within 72 hours of the closure.