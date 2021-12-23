Guilty: Key moments in ex-cop's 'Taser mix-up' trial

A Minnesota jury has found ex-police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old black motorist Daunte Wright in April.

The three-week trial saw emotional testimonies from witnesses and dramatic bodycam footage of the moment Potter pulled her gun from her right holster and shot Wright.

Prosecutors alleged that the veteran officer of 26 years should have known the difference between her gun and a Taser, while her defence claimed Wright resisted arrest and said Potter did not consciously seek to take his life.

Potter notably took the stand to testify in her own defence, weeping during questioning.

