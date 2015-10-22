Laurie Anderson could be considered a modern Renaissance woman but she would humbly say that she's "just a dabbler and a tinkerer".

That dabbling includes writing, composing, photography, painting and filmmaking. Her ground-breaking work encompasses performance art and multimedia projects, blending the avant-garde and popular culture.

The largest-ever US exhibition of her pioneering, five-decade career is now on view at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington DC until 31 July, 2022.

