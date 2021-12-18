Former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, has testified in court. She said she mistook her handgun for her Taser.

The prosecutor questioned her training and her response on the day she shot Wright. Breaking down on the witness stand, she said the day went "chaotic", and she did not realise she had shot Wright until after he told her.

