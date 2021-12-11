US Olympic boycott: Uyghurs and Hong Kongers react

The US has said it will not send diplomats to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing citing concerns about China's human rights record.

Other nations including the UK and Canada have also joined the diplomatic boycott.

On International Human Rights day, a group of Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, and Tibetans chanted outside the US Capitol building. These minorities have been allegedly targeted in China.

We asked them how they feel about the boycott decision.

Produced by Man Sum Lai

