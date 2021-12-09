The US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics was not about lecturing China but about “standing up for human rights”, the US climate envoy has said.

John Kerry told Stephen Sackur, of BBC News's Hardtalk programme, that addressing climate change was so important, it should be kept separate from other areas where there is tension in the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

China has heavily criticised the boycott.

