The US Coast Guard recovered a body on Wednesday from a car stuck in the rapids near the brink of the Niagara Falls by dropping a diver from a helicopter into the water.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said The New York Power Authority lowered water levels in the river to assist the risky operation.

The driver, a local woman in her late 60s, has been pronounced dead.

Police are investigating how the car entered the rapids, which is only 50 yards (150 feet) away from the edge of the falls.