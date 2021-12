Unable to travel back to Iceland to see a volcano erupt, Sigur Rós star Jónsi reenacted it with sound installations, scents and sculptures in a New York City exhibit.

Titled Obsidian, the artwork was inspired by the recent eruption of Fagradalsfjall in Iceland and is showing at the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery.

Credits:

Camera by Matt Bockelman of Fly's Eye Films and Stephen Greaves

All work courtesy of Jónsi and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York