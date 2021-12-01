People need to be able to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Colorado Republican congressman Ken Buck has said.

"I don't believe in vaccine mandates," he told BBC News's Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur.

"I don't believe that the government should require individuals to put a foreign substance in their body for disease like this...

"I will absolutely support individuals who decide not to get vaccinated."

More than 780,000 people in the United States have died with coronavirus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 459 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

