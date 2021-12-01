How a Mississippi challenge could upend US abortion rights

Mississippi has called on the Supreme Court to overturn legalised abortion in a case that directly challenges the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling.

If successful, America’s abortion policies could be transformed. The decision may not come until next spring.

The BBC spoke to protesters and abortion supporters outside the last abortion clinic in Mississippi and asked what they think about the procedure.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.