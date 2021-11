Months after Hurricane Ida brought New York City to its knees with historic flooding that killed 13 people, victims are still reeling from the devastation.

As they reflect on the storm, some wonder about the future of the city, as climate change makes extreme weather events more likely.

Produced and directed by: Maxine Hughes

Filmed by: Maxine Collin, Tristan Daly and Timothy Myers

Edited by: Susannah Reid and Xinyan Yu