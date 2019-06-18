Three white men have been found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in what’s been described as a modern-day lynching.

But the long path to justice exposed a long history of unresolved racial tension in this coastal Georgia community.

Discover how the trial unfolded through the eyes of Ahmaud Arbery’s family, and hear why locals vow to continue to fight for change in his honour.

Produced by the BBC's Chelsea Bailey, Hannah Long-Higgins, Aleem Maqbool, Eva Artesona and Ian Druce.