The three white men accused of chasing down and fatally shooting a black jogger in the US state of Georgia last year have been found guilty of murder by a jury.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was found guilty on all nine counts. His father, Gregory, was found guilty of all the charges with the exception of malice murder.

William Bryan, a neighbour who filmed the confrontation, was found guilty on three counts of felony murder, as well as one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.