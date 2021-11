Unprecedented drought and heat, combined with bad land management, have culminated in wildfires of historic proportion in California.

Nichoel lost her home to the catastrophic Dixie Fire, and towns across the area have been wiped off the map. What's more, some of the largest and oldest trees on Earth - the giant sequoias - are now under threat.

Video by Justin Rowlatt, Camilla Horrox, Peter Murtaugh and Shrai Popat

Graphics by Sarah Scott and Xinyan Yu