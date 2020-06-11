Huma Abedin was one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides during the 2016 US election. But the Democrat's campaign was seriously damaged by a scandal involving Ms Abedin's then-husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

Eleven days before the election, FBI director James Comey announced he was reopening an investigation into Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server.

That was after Mr Weiner's laptop was seized by officers over sexting an underage girl - something he was later jailed for - and emails between Ms Abedin and Mrs Clinton were found.

As she releases her book, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Huma Abedin opens up to BBC Woman's Hour about the guilt she felt over what happened, and how Hillary Clinton reacted.