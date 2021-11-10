The town that burned down in a day

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the world at COP26 that Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world.

As part of it’s Life at 50C season the BBC has been to Lytton, Canada, which saw the highest-ever temperature recorded above the latitude of 50 degrees north.

It was recorded during a severe heatwave that struck the Pacific North-West in late June, when temperatures reached 49.6 degrees.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.