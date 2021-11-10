Wildlife photographer Mary Hone is using her art to inspire and advocate for the iconic wild horses that roam the western US. The animals are at the centre of a heated debate over land and resources. The US government and cattle ranchers say there are more wild horses than public land can sustain, but advocates like Hone disagree.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.