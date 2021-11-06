Astroworld security officer 'felt a prick in his neck'

Police are investigating claims a security officer was injected in the neck while trying to restrain a concert-goer at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

A criminal investigation is underway after the deaths of at least eight people following a crowd surge during Travis Scott's headline set at the music event's opening night.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters the security officer "felt a prick in his neck" before falling unconscious and having to be revived by medical staff.

